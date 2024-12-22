There never was a Palestinian country or state

To the Editor:

This letter is in response to a recently published letter titled, “Trump’s choice for ambassador to Israel doesn’t recognize Palestinians.” The author is pro-Palestinian and is against Israel based upon his final statement which says, “Rather than revering Israeli leaders, Congress should be demanding that Israel end its systematic mistreatment of the Palestinians.”

Nobody wants to see people mistreated. The question is, are the Palestinians actually being mistreated by Israel? Also, is Israel the perpetrator of all the accusations against them like occupying someone else’s territory, being an apartheid state and committing genocide? There are two diametrically opposite beliefs regarding who the good guys and bad guys are between Israel and their Arab and Muslim enemies in the Middle East. One side is spreading false narratives and the other is telling the truth. We just have to determine which side is which.

The first accusation that Israel is an apartheid state is false by definition. The Arab population within Israel is increasing. The apartheid label is more applicable to all the Arab countries that have virtually no Jews in them. Many Arabs choose to live in Israel because they have more opportunities.

The Jews certainly are not occupiers of someone else’s land. Exodus 32:13 states, “Remember Abraham, Isaac, and Israel, Your servants, to whom You swore by Your own self, and said to them, ‘I will multiply your descendants as the stars of heaven; and all this land that I have spoken of I give to your descendants, and they shall inherit it forever.’” The exact land area given to the Jews in Genesis is much greater than what Israel currently occupies. It is true that many Arabs evacuated Samaria and Judea voluntarily before Israel was to be attacked because they would be a hinderance to the attackers just like the Palestinians are in Israel’s way when attacking Hamas. The problem was that Israel’s attackers didn’t win so when the Arabs came back, they became the occupiers in Israel’s land.

The entire Palestinian issue is very confusing to many because of the subtle lies of Arafat and others. After the second Jewish rebellion against Rome in about 130 AD, the Roman Emperor Hadrian changed the provincial administrative name of Judaea to Palestine to erase the Jewish presence in the land. Palestine never was a country with a history. There are no Palestinian coins or artifacts.

The total land area occupied by Arabs in the MiddleEast including Israel and excluding Turkey and Iran which are not Arab, is 98.4 % of the land. That means Israel’s land only includes 1.6 % of the total land. Yet the anti-Sematic crowd wants Israel to give up their land for a Palestinian state when their heritage and religion is different than the Jews while the heritage and religion of the Palestinians are identical to that of the Arabs! They are blood brothers, but need to make the Palestinians victims to support their false narrative.

If the false narratives are excluded, seeing who the “good guys” are is obvious. This is made clear in the article linked below:

https://www.villages-news.com/2024/06/22/clearly-the-israelis-are-the-good-guys-in-gaza-conflict/

Both Mike Huckabee and Senator Tom Cotton have it right; there never was a Palestinian country or state. Judea and Samaria are referred to as the “West Bank” so the territory appears to belong to Jordan rather than Israel, the true owner. Why insist on taking land away from Israel when they hardly have any and the Palestinians are Arab brothers who could easily be put on land that includes 98.4% of all of the land! The answer is easy; they want all of Israel’s land. It is even written in their charters.

Bill Nitardy

Village of Sunset Pointe