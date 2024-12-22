Villager escapes prosecution after angry outburst over Bad Parking

An 80-year-old Villager has formally escaped prosecution after an angry outburst over Bad Parking at a restaurant in The Villages.

An attorney for Don Reese Loftin Jr., of the Village of Tall Trees, has filed paperwork in Sumter County Court indicating his client has completed a 12-hour anger management course. A note from the probation office indicates that Loftin has met the terms of a pre-trial intervention contract allowing him to escape prosecution on a charge of battery. The prosecutor’s office has dismissed the case.

A recovering cancer patient was picking up takeout food on Aug. 10 at Cheng’s Chinese Restaurant at Buffalo Ridge Plaza and parked directly in front of the business with his hazard lights on, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was standing at the register paying for his food when “an older white male entered the business and started yelling at him because he parked his vehicle in front of the restaurant,” the report said.

The man, later identified as Loftin, stood by the front doors “screaming” at the man who was picking up his take-out order. Loftin tried to start a “physical fight” and pushed the other man twice. He stumbled backward and knocked over a chair. He grabbed the chair to defend himself against Loftin, who “yelled at him a few more times and then left the restaurant.”

The man who was attacked over his parking was able to obtain the license plate number of Loftin’s white Honda Pilot SUV. There were also two witnesses who provided statements to deputies who responded to the altercation.

The man who was attacked told deputies he had “just received his last radiation treatment on his neck and shoulders” and explained that was the reason he had parked directly in front of the Chinese restaurant.

He picked out Loftin in a six-person photo lineup. A warrant was issued for Loftin’s arrest and he was taken into custody at his home.