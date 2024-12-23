63.6 F
The Villages
Monday, December 23, 2024
11-year-old girl tells police of domestic battery incident

By Staff Report
Comments

A man was arrested after an 11-year-old girl told police of a domestic battery incident.

Officer were called to Thursday morning to a home to investigate an incident in which 39-year-old Michael James Hutchison attacked his fiance, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Michael James Hutchison
Michael James Hutchison

Hutchison, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds, struck his fiance in the face with an open hand and threw her to the floor, the report said. The attack occurred in front of children in the home. The woman said Hutchison threatened to kill her and burn down the house.

The 11-year-old girl verified the attack and said she saw her mother “slammed” to the floor by Hutchison, who was previously convicted of battery in 2009 and 2010.

He was arrested on a felony charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

