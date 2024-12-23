EV owner charging up at Savannah Center should be arrested!

To the Editor:
This person who charged their car off power at Savannah Center should be arrested for theft.
We aren’t going to pay for EVs to charge up off our rec center power!
Bill Bess
Village of Hillsborough
