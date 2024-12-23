63.6 F
The Villages
Monday, December 23, 2024
EV owner charging up at Savannah Center should be arrested!

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

This person who charged their car off power at Savannah Center should be arrested for theft.
We aren’t going to pay for EVs to charge up off our rec center power!

Bill Bess
Village of Hillsborough

 

