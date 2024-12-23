Keep holidays merry by making golf cart safety a priority this season

With holiday visitors here in large numbers in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, it’s a good time for all of us using golf carts here in The Villages to be reminded of some rules designed to keep everyone safe.

Here are some rules of the road for those operating golf carts in The Villages:

• Golf car drivers must possess a valid form of government-issued photographic identification

• Drivers under 18 years of age must possess a valid driver’s license or learner’s driver’s license

• Drive on neighborhood streets, marked roadside lanes, and multi-modal paths

• Obey all traffic laws, signs and signals

• Golf cars are subject to Florida’s open alcoholic container laws

• Speed not to exceed 20 miles per hour

• Use hand and turn signals

• Yield to automobiles

• Come to a full stop at stop signs

• Never enter a roundabout in a golf car

• Golf cars are prohibited from roadways with posted speeds of 35mph or more

And if you imbibe on New Year’s Eve, the rules against drinking and driving still apply if you are driving a golf cart.