Late-night speeder from Mexico arrested on Historic Side of The Villages

An unlicensed driver from Mexico who had been speeding was arrested after a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Filemon Perez Ruiz, 24, of Summerfield, was driving a black Ford pickup truck “at a high rate of speed” shortly before midnight Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer determined that the pickup was traveling at 65 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

During a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages, Perez Ruiz handed the officer a Mexican passport. He said he “did not speak good English” and admitted he has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.