Let moderation serve as your mantra as you savor healthy holiday foods

During the holiday season, you’re often surrounded by a tempting array of foods – from hearty entrees to indulgent desserts. While some are good choices, others might not be so beneficial, say University of Florida experts.

“While helping your family stay healthy during the holidays might feel like a big task, small changes can make a huge difference in helping prevent disease, reducing complications of existing ones and keeping unwanted pounds off your list of holiday gifts,” said Andrea Nikolai, a registered dietitian and the family and consumer sciences agent for UF/IFAS Extension Polk County. “Fortunately, healthy traditions can become part of what you’re already doing — cooking, eating and spending time with loved ones.”

With that in mind, tweak some of your traditional holiday favorites. Make them heart-healthy without sacrificing flavor, Nikolai said.

“These changes are often subtle enough that your guests won’t even notice, but even if they do, they’ll likely enjoy them just as much — and they’ll appreciate that these changes are better for everyone’s health,” she said. “It’s a win-win.”

Here are a few ideas to try when preparing your holiday meals: