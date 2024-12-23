Problem child from Chitty Chatty likely to spend Christmas in jail

A problem child from the Village of Chitty Chatty is likely to spend Christmas in jail.

Wendi Sue Alvir, 38, was arrested over the weekend on warrants charging her with failure to appear on charges of grand theft, possession of a firearm while engaged in a criminal offense and resisting arrest. She was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

She was living with her father in the Village of Chitty Chatty when she was arrested in May with a .380-caliber compact Glock 42 firearm tucked in her purse when she was found in the stolen pickup at Walmart in Leesburg. She had been free on bond when she failed to show up for a court date. Warrants were issued for her arrest.

A new wrinkle recently was added in the case when her father filed a formal declination of prosecution. He said he does not wish to prosecute or testify in the case against his daughter. He indicated he has moved to Wyoming. Property records confirm he sold his home at 5006 McLaughlin Terrace in September for $387,000 after purchasing it in 2020 for $264,400.

Alvir’s lawyer has filed a motion seeking a judge’s permission to end his representation of her, because she has become “dissatisfied” with his defense on her behalf. In the motion, the lawyer called it an “impossible” situation.

Alvir’s father originally said he wanted to see his daughter prosecuted for the theft of his truck. He had taken the truck to an individual who was going to install a “kill” switch. While the truck was with the installer, Alvir used a stolen key fob to snatch the truck. Sensing something like that might happen, the person who was to install the “kill” switch had put an Apple Airtag in the truck. Once the truck vanished, he and Alvir’s father used the Apple Airtag to track it to Walmart. When they saw Alvir with the truck at Walmart, they called law enforcement.