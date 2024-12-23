53.7 F
The Villages
Monday, December 23, 2024
Recreation centers in The Villages will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve

By Staff Report
The recreation centers in The Villages will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Fit Clubs will close at 1 p.m. All recreation centers, offices and Fit Clubs will be closed on Christmas Day. All outdoor facilities will be open for residents’ enjoyment.

Letters to the Editor

Rebuttal to response to my letter about too many TVs in restaurants

A snowbird offers a rebuttal to a fellow reader who criticized an objection to the number of televisions distracting diners in restaurants in The Villages.

There never was a Palestinian country or state

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident points to historical and Biblical evidence that there never was a Palestinian country or state.

Bridge lighting, maintenance building and dock are not amenities!

A resident contends that three items of recent discussion - the bridge lighting, maintenance building and dock renovation - are not amenities. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why are residents paying for advertising on the bridge at Spanish Springs?

A Villager is wondering why amenity money is being used to light up the bridge with advertising for The Villages.

Banning of faith-based Batterers Intervention Program in Florida

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader laments a decision by lawmakers to hand the reins of the Batterers Intervention Programs over to a state agency.

