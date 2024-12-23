Recreation centers in The Villages will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve

The recreation centers in The Villages will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Fit Clubs will close at 1 p.m. All recreation centers, offices and Fit Clubs will be closed on Christmas Day. All outdoor facilities will be open for residents’ enjoyment.
