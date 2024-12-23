Report details egregious and illegal activities of Matt Gaetz

To the Editor:

The Ethics Committee report details egregious and illegal activities on the part of Matt Gaetz while he was an elected representative of Florida, including having sexual relations with an underage girl. Most outrageously and in typical hypocritical fashion, Gaetz routinely accused LGBTQ+ people of “indoctrinating” children in schools. Coupled with his illegal drug use and his disgraceful sexual activities with a child, Gaetz represents the worst of politicians. Florida is better off without this liar and charlatan representing our state in Congress.

Kristen Browde

President of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus