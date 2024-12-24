55.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Colony Cottage Recreation Center and sports pool to close for maintenance

By Staff Report
Comments

The Colony Cottage Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Thursday, Jan. 2. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.

EV owner charging up at Savannah Center should be arrested!

A Village of Hillsborough resident saw the photo of the electric vehicle charging up at Savannah Center and believes the owner should be charged with theft.

Report details egregious and illegal activities of Matt Gaetz

The head of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus weighs on the report form the ethics committee with regard to former Congressman Matt Gaetz.

More of the same when it comes to country clubs in The Villages

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses disappointment in the lack of variety at country club restaurants in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Rebuttal to response to my letter about too many TVs in restaurants

A snowbird offers a rebuttal to a fellow reader who criticized an objection to the number of televisions distracting diners in restaurants in The Villages.

There never was a Palestinian country or state

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident points to historical and Biblical evidence that there never was a Palestinian country or state.

