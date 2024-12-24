Colony Cottage Recreation Center and sports pool to close for maintenance

The Colony Cottage Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Thursday, Jan. 2. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
