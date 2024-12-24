Good times keep rolling at town squares on Christmas

The Villages prides itself on offering entertainment at the town squares 365 days a year, and the good times keep on rolling, even on Christmas.

Earthbeat will be performing a Lake Sumter Landing, Zee-R Band will taking the stage at the Dog Trot Porch in Brownwood and Top 40 party band will be getting the crowd moving at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The Sawgrass Grove Market will be closed for Christmas.

The Entertainment Box Office will be closed in honor of the holiday, but online purchasing will still be available.