Sex offender living with parents jailed after caught with ammunition

A sex offender living with his parents in The Villages will spend Christmas behind bars after he was caught with ammunition, in violation of his probation.

Daniel Joseph Hansen, 34, who lives at 2151 Kaylee Drive in the Village of Ashland, was transferred Monday to the Marion County Jail where he is being held without bond. He had been picked up this past week by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with a probation violation.

The warrant was issued after a probation officer paid a visit Dec. d to Hansen’s home and found 10 rounds of Blackout Rifle Ammunition encased encased in a functioning rifle magazine, according to a probation violation report.

Earlier this year, Hansen, who also goes by the alias Daniel Joseph Hansex, had been placed on probation for five years.

His conviction is the result of a 2022 law enforcement sting operation in which a detective posed as a 37-year-old uncle offering up his 14-year-old niece for sex, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A meeting was set up at a Waffle House restaurant in Ocala. Deputies found Hansen’s tan Toyota Tacoma driving in circles around the Waffle House. He was apparently looking for the vehicle that had been described as part of the meeting. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of a nearby a McDonald’s restaurant. Hansen was in possession of condoms and orange soda. The detective posing as the uncle told Hansen the 14-year-old liked orange soda.