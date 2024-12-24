Stop blaming snowbirds please!

To the Editor:

“I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore” ranted Peter Finch’s character, Howard Beale, in the film “Network.” I feel the same about the relentless snide remarks and overt negativity directed at and about snowbirds. Let’s look at some facts & common complaints.

We increase traffic congestion.

Hard to argue with that one but we also reduce congestion by leaving for 6 months or more, so is the glass half full or half empty?

Snowbirds are bad drivers.

Really? Snowbirds come to Florida from all over the U.S. and Canada, driving thousands of miles. How are we able to do this without causing accidents and chaos? It’s really very simple:

We are healthy overall; without vision and hearing problems, coordination deficits, mental lapses or dementia.

We keep our speed at the level of the posted speed limits or with the natural flow of traffic.

We keep to the right lane unless passing.

We use our turn signals.

We can properly and legally park a vehicle (as in between-the-lines & without blocking other vehicles, fire lanes, handicap spaces, etc.).

We put down the phone in order to pay attention to our driving.

We drive defensively.

We practice patience and courtesy.

Floridians seem to think we are clueless as to navigating roundabouts. News flash! Florida does not have a monopoly on roundabouts. We have many in my home state and an accident in a roundabout is not a daily/weekly occurrence as it is here.

Snowbirds living in The Villages pay the same as full-time residents in regard to amenity fees, bonds, insurance, property taxes, school taxes and more, yet we are here less than six months. We do not vote or influence local and state elections and leave the politics, policies, laws, etc. to the permanent residents of Florida. It is the politicians you have elected who continue to approve new developments attracting more snowbirds to Florida. “If you build it, they will come”

Snowbird money is important to Florida. In 2019, snowbirds contributed over $95 billion to the Florida economy. That equates to 1.6 million jobs in Florida.

To summarize, people love a scapegoat and snowbirds make an easy target but look at the facts:

We are safe drivers.

We pay the same for year-round services.

We benefit the economy.

We leave the politics to you.

We go away for at least half of the year.

Of course there is one way that we snowbirds could put an end to the complaining; we could all just move here permanently. Now, there’s an idea!

David Dallas

Village of Bradford