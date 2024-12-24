Two Menorah lighting events will take place in The Villages

Menorah lighting events are set in Brownwood and at Spanish Springs

Hanukah (or Chanukah) is the Jewish festival commemorating the recovery of Jerusalem and the subsequent rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean revolt. It is observed for eight nights and days.

Hanukah is often called the “festival of lights” and is celebrated with the lighting of candles in a menorah for each night of the eight-day celebration.

Susan Feinberg of the Village of Pennecamp, who serves as Temple Shalom Marketing Director, and Bari McKinney of Mallory Square, Temple board member, are the chairs for Temple Shalom’s Hanukkah Celebration in The Villages.

“Temple Shalom has led the Hanukkah Celebrations in The Villages for 20 years,” said Temple Shalom President Samantha Sherman of the Village of Duval.

This year there will be two official Menorah lightings in The Villages:

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at Brownwood Paddock Square

• 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30 at Spanish Springs Town Square.

“The entire community is welcome to join,” Sherman said.

Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein and the Temple Shalom Choir will lead the community in the telling of the story of the Miracle of Hanukah along with traditional songs, music and dancing. Children will be asked to join in lighting the Menorah and celebrate with our dancing menorah, dreidel and traditional jelly donut.

There are Menorahs that are lit by Members of Temple Shalom every night of the holiday in Spanish Springs, Brownwood and Sumter Landing. A new Menorah is be displayed in Middleton this year.

In addition, every recreation center in The Villages has a Menorah and Hanukah Display.

Temple Shalom is located at 13563 County Road 101 off of County Road 466. See tscfl.org for more information. For questions, email info@tscfl.org.