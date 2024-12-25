58.1 F
Another large housing development further threatens rural way of life

By Staff Report
An engineering firm is being sought for a 416-home development planned for Lake Ella Road, a project that could further erase the rural way of life in this once tranquil area.

The development will be called the Enclave at Lake Geneva and is to be located on the south edge of Lake Ella Road and west of U.S. Hwy. 27/441. The solicitation for the engineering firm shows the rapid pace at which the development is moving forward.

Growth is ushering in the disappearance of trees and cattle in this area, notably the Hammock Oaks development that will bring thousands of new residents -and their automobiles – to Rolling Acres Road, Lake Ella Road and Cherry Lake Road. Earlier this year, Hammock Oaks sucked in a rural pasture providing a direct link to Lake Ella Road. Another pasture at the corner of Lake Ella Road and Micro Racetrack Road is currently up for sale.

IMG 3101
A mother donkey gives a loving look to her foal in a pasture on Lake Ella Road. The pasture is currently up for sale.

Lake Ella Road has been given a “D” rating by the Florida Department of Transportation. When a road is given a “D” rating it means that the road is approaching an unstable flow with drivers having little freedom to select their own speeds.

For a more detailed look at the Enclave at Lake Geneva check out this link: Lake Ella Subdivision proposal

