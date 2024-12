To the Editor:

Are we talking about the same Trump? Do you believe our God actually sent the Trump we know as the man who lies constantly, committed adultery at least three times, paid whores for sex and paid them to keep them from talking? Creared a fake university? Who stole top secret documents? Who admires Putin and Hitler? I have a difficult time believing my God send Trump to America to do anything good.

Warren Kiefer

Village of Palo Alto