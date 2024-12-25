61.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Franklin Recreation Center pickleball and tennis courts will be closed

By Staff Report
The Franklin Recreation Center pickleball and tennis courts will be closed for maintenance Monday, Jan. 6 through Thursday, Jan. 9. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. 

What’s all the fuss about amenities?

A snowbird renting a villa is enjoying The Villages, but is seeking clarification about amenities here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Do you actually believe God sent Trump?

A Village of Palo Alto resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested God sent Donald Trump to save America.

I believe God called Donald Trump to save America

A Village of Marsh Bend resident says he believes God called Donald Trump to save America. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Stop blaming snowbirds please!

A snowbird who winters in the Village of Bradford contends that snowbirds make an easy scapegoat and shouldn’t take the blame for bad driving and a host of other complaints.

Politics can be used as an excuse to be hateful

A Village of Hillsborough resident believes people use politics as an excuse to be hateful.

