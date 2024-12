With New Year’s Eve celebrations on the horizon, local law enforcement officials are reminding potential revelers they have better option than risking a drunk driving arrest.

AAA will again be offering Tow to Go, a cost-free driving service for impaired drivers who don’t have a safe ride alternative. On most major holidays, AAA Members and non-members in select service areas* can request a confidential tow/ride within 10 miles by calling 1.855.2.TOW2GO.