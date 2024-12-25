Spruce Creeker sentenced in rampage after drinking at town square

A Spruce Creeker has been sentenced as the result of a rampage ignited by drinking at a town square in The Villages.

Allen James Deson Jr., 57, who lives at Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club in Summerfield, entered a plea of no contest Dec. 16 to a charge of resisting arrest. He was sentenced to one day already served in the Lake County Jail and ordered to pay $630 in fines and court costs.

Deson was arrested Aug. 30 at the Comfort Inn & Suites after an attack on a woman with whom he has been involved in an intimate relationship for about three years, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Officers responded to the hotel after an employee contacted law enforcement as the result of an altercation between Deson and his girlfriend. Deson, who had scratch marks on his chest, was “belligerent and defensive when questioned,” the report said. He balled his fists and was aggressive toward an officer, but was quickly handcuffed.

The girlfriend told police that Deson had been consuming alcohol at Spanish Springs Town Square. When they returned to the hotel, they got into an argument. Allen threw a drink across the room and ripped a light fixture off the wall. He grabbed his girlfriend by the bridge of her nose, “causing her to have trouble breathing.” She retaliated by scratching his chest. He grabbed her head and began striking it against a wall.

He had also faced charges of domestic aggravated battery and disorderly conduct, but they have been dismissed.