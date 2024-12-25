Tranquil Christmas scene on display at home in The Villages

Check out this tranquil Christmas scene on display at 1311 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo.
We’d love to see your Christmas decorations and your dressed-up pets. Send your submission to news@villages-news.com
