What’s all the fuss about amenities?

To the Editor:

Lately, I have been reading about the fuss over amenities and the waterfront dock and the old bridge.

This is our second winter here from Minnesota and we love it. We are renting a villa which is perfect of us.

My understanding is that the rent we pay covers the amenity fees. We love the pools, pickleball, golf and dancing at the squares.

The price we are paying seems very small, if it is also paying for the bridges, the walkway at the lake and the music.

Maybe we are seeing this all with a fresh set of eyes.

We will be back next year and maybe here for good one day.

Marleen Pascarella

Ruby Villas