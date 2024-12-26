65.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 26, 2024
type here...

Arraignment delayed for former golf staffer charged with seeking sex with teen

By Staff Report
Comments

An arraignment has been delayed for a former golfer staffer in The Villages charged with seeking sex with a 14-year-old.

David Carbary, 71, who previously worked as the golf staff lead at the Bonifay Championship Golf Course, had been due Thursday in Marion County Court to answer charges that he attempted to arrange for sex with the girl. His arraignment has been pushed back to Jan. 14.

Screenshot
David Carbary

The Village of Tamarind Grove resident has pleaded not guilty in the case.

He was taken into custody on Nov. 4.

Carbary got in touch with the “stepfather” in August through the Skip the Games website. An Ocala Police Department officer was posing as the girl’s stepfather.

Carbary remains free on bond. He is being represented by criminal defense attorney Eric Evilsizer of Inverness.

Carbary began working at Bonifay in June. He previously worked at Evans Prairie and Cane Garden. He is no longer employed by The Villages District Government.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You really believe that God has called Donald Trump to save America?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses disbelief about a previous letter writer’s belief that God has called Donald Trump to save America.

Bad Parking photos are promoting bad behavior!

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads with Villages-News.com to stop publishing Bad Parking photos.

Thank you to the gentlemen who helped us find our way home

A couple who got lost finding their way home, wanted to thank the Villagers who helped them find their way back. Read their Letter to the Editor.

What’s all the fuss about amenities?

A snowbird renting a villa is enjoying The Villages, but is seeking clarification about amenities here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Do you actually believe God sent Trump?

A Village of Palo Alto resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested God sent Donald Trump to save America.

Photos