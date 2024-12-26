Arraignment delayed for former golf staffer charged with seeking sex with teen

An arraignment has been delayed for a former golfer staffer in The Villages charged with seeking sex with a 14-year-old.

David Carbary, 71, who previously worked as the golf staff lead at the Bonifay Championship Golf Course, had been due Thursday in Marion County Court to answer charges that he attempted to arrange for sex with the girl. His arraignment has been pushed back to Jan. 14.

The Village of Tamarind Grove resident has pleaded not guilty in the case.

He was taken into custody on Nov. 4.

Carbary got in touch with the “stepfather” in August through the Skip the Games website. An Ocala Police Department officer was posing as the girl’s stepfather.

Carbary remains free on bond. He is being represented by criminal defense attorney Eric Evilsizer of Inverness.

Carbary began working at Bonifay in June. He previously worked at Evans Prairie and Cane Garden. He is no longer employed by The Villages District Government.