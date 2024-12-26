65.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 26, 2024
type here...

Beer drinker arrested after allegedly heaving can at holiday hostess

By Staff Report
Comments
Screenshot
Aaron Warren Cox

A Christmas gathering turned ugly when a beer drinker heaved a can at his holiday hostess.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called on Christmas night to a family gathering at a home in Bushnell where 31-year-old Aaron Warren Cox of Clermont was arrested on a charge of domestic battery.

Cox had been invited to the holiday event, but got involved in a “conversation” with his hostess, in which they “did not agree,” according to the arrest report. The hostess asked Cox to leave. He refused and became confrontational.

Cox walked outside and stood on the porch, rather than leaving. She opened the screen door and spotted Cox, who threw a can of Miller beer at his hostess, striking her in the chest area.

Cox was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You really believe that God has called Donald Trump to save America?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses disbelief about a previous letter writer’s belief that God has called Donald Trump to save America.

Bad Parking photos are promoting bad behavior!

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads with Villages-News.com to stop publishing Bad Parking photos.

Thank you to the gentlemen who helped us find our way home

A couple who got lost finding their way home, wanted to thank the Villagers who helped them find their way back. Read their Letter to the Editor.

What’s all the fuss about amenities?

A snowbird renting a villa is enjoying The Villages, but is seeking clarification about amenities here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Do you actually believe God sent Trump?

A Village of Palo Alto resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested God sent Donald Trump to save America.

Photos