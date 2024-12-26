Beer drinker arrested after allegedly heaving can at holiday hostess

A Christmas gathering turned ugly when a beer drinker heaved a can at his holiday hostess.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called on Christmas night to a family gathering at a home in Bushnell where 31-year-old Aaron Warren Cox of Clermont was arrested on a charge of domestic battery.

Cox had been invited to the holiday event, but got involved in a “conversation” with his hostess, in which they “did not agree,” according to the arrest report. The hostess asked Cox to leave. He refused and became confrontational.

Cox walked outside and stood on the porch, rather than leaving. She opened the screen door and spotted Cox, who threw a can of Miller beer at his hostess, striking her in the chest area.

Cox was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.