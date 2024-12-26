Buick’s Bad Parking documented by Parking Patrol at Spanish Springs

The driver of this Buick SUV opted to park on the grass near Lake Mira Mar at Spanish Springs. This driver’s Bad Parking did not escape the sharp eye of the Parking Patrol.
Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com
