Make a commitment to better health in 2025

As we look toward 2025, Villagers are urged to make a commitment to better health in the year ahead.

In The Villages, there is a wide range of physical activities available. It’s up to the individual to make the commitment to get up off the couch and get involved.

Adults 65 and older need:

• At least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity such as brisk walking.

• At least two days a week of activities that strengthen muscles.

• Activities to improve balance, such as standing on one foot.

People who are physically active can still gain weight if they take in more calories than they use. Healthy lifestyles include being physically active, being mindful of calories, and ensuring adequate nutrition.

Getting enough sleep can help you manage your body weight. Other factors that contribute to overweight and obesity include age, medications, medical conditions, genes, and environmental factors.

As people age, their body composition gradually shifts—the proportion of muscle decreases and the proportion of fat increases. This shift slows their metabolism, making it easier to gain weight. In addition, some people become less physically active as they get older, increasing the risk of weight gain.

In the end, you are in control. Make good decisions each day. In the end, you will be the winner.