To the Editor:

Wanted to say “thank you” to the fine gentlemen who helped us find our way home. We were in a golf cart leaving the Brownwood square and had trouble finding our way back to the bridge.

Two men in a golf cart went out of their way to guide us back to the bridge.

So many nice people here in The Villages. No wonder it got its nickname, “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”

John and Maureen Walter

Snowbirds