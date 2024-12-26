Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested at local Wawa

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested at a local Wawa.

Ignacio Farias Aguirre, 46, of Summerfield, was driving a silver Toyota Tacoma at 7 p.m. Monday on County Road 466 when he disobeyed a red light at U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A traffic stop was initiated at the nearby Wawa, where Farias Aguirre presented the deputy with a Mexican identification card and an expired Mexican driver’s license. The deputy confirmed that Farias Aguirre does not have a driver’s license issued in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was also ticketed on a charge of running a red light.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.