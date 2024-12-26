Villager critically injured in house fire dies on Christmas Day

A woman critically injured in a house fire in The Villages died on Christmas Day.

Brigette Brown Fleetwood died as a result of the house fire which erupted Monday afternoon at 2328 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded quickly to the scene and Fleetwood was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she died from injuries suffered in the fire, which is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

She had been in a relationship with Lloyd Rohlig, who lived in the home with her.

Her Facebook page indicated she had attended college in California.