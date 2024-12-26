Violence breaks out when girlfriend proposes downgrade in relationship

A woman drinking with her live-in boyfriend allegedly got violent after she proposed downgrading their relationship.

Julie Michele Shaw, 44, had been consuming alcohol with her boyfriend on Dec. 20 at their home in Summerfield when she announced she would like to downgrade their relationship and they could “just be roommates,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The boyfriend told Shaw she could “get out of his house” and hit her in the face with a pillow.

She responded by punching him in the face, leaving him with a gash on the bridge of his nose. The boyfriend told deputies that Shaw had “freaked out” and started hitting him. Hearing the commotion, Shaw’s son emerged from his room and saw his mother trying to hit her boyfriend. Her son grabbed her and pushed her to the corner.

The boyfriend admitted that he and Shaw had been drinking.

When deputies attempted to take Shaw into custody, the Texas native pulled her arms away and dropped all her body weight to the ground. When deputies moved her to a patrol car, she refused to put her legs in the vehicle.

A criminal history check revealed she had been convicted in 2023 on a charge of aggravated battery in Hernando County.

Shaw was arrested on a felony charge of battery and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.