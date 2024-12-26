65.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 26, 2024
You really believe that God has called Donald Trump to save America?

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Michael Murrell asserts in a recent opinion that, “God called Trump to save America.” This is not the God I know. It has been revealed to Christians that “God judges us by our fruits: charity, joy, peace, goodness, generosity, gentleness, faithfulness, modesty, self-control, and chastity is a sign of conforming a heart to the loving heart of Jesus.” (Source: “Highlights of the Catholic Faith”, Reverend Peter Armenio, page 137, 2023, Midwest Theological Forum, Downers Grove, Ill.).
Sadly, for the life of me, it is difficult to find any of the above fruits of the Holy Spirit manifesting in Donald Trump.
In the spirit of the Christmas season, I am compelled to pray for Donald Trump and Michael Murrell for the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

Michael MacDonald
Village of Virginia Trace

 

