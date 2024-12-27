85th birthday a bust when Rocky barely shows up for performance

To the Editor:

Sometime around Thanksgiving there was an ad in the entertainment section about Rocky’s Doo Wop Party featuring the Duprees & The Brooklyn Bridge. I dashed off to the ticket sales as I really wanted a good Doo Wop session.

Well the night finally came and our friends joined us at the Savannah Center for an evening of Doo Wop and my 85th birthday party.

Alas it was not to be, Rocky paraded in and the ensemble performed three whole numbers and left the premises. The Duprees and The Brooklyn Bridge performed quite well, but we are still waiting for the Doo Wop.

It will be a very long time before my friends and I will believe what is written in the advertising for any of the shows.

William Bleam

Historic Side of The Villages