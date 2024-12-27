72.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 27, 2024
type here...

85th birthday a bust when Rocky barely shows up for performance

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Sometime around Thanksgiving there was an ad in the entertainment section about Rocky’s Doo Wop Party featuring the Duprees & The Brooklyn Bridge. I dashed off to the ticket sales as I really wanted a good Doo Wop session.
Well the night finally came and our friends joined us at the Savannah Center for an evening of Doo Wop and my 85th birthday party.
Alas it was not to be, Rocky paraded in and the ensemble performed three whole numbers and left the premises. The Duprees and The Brooklyn Bridge performed quite well, but we are still waiting for the Doo Wop.
It will be a very long time before my friends and I will believe what is written in the advertising for any of the shows.

William Bleam
Historic Side of The Villages

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump’s Christmas message

Villager Marsha Shearer, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a critique of President-elect Trump’s Christmas message.

You have to be delusional to think Trump was sent by God

A Village of Palo Alto reader responds to a letter writer who wrote that President-elect Trump has been sent by God to save America.

You really believe that God has called Donald Trump to save America?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses disbelief about a previous letter writer’s belief that God has called Donald Trump to save America.

Bad Parking photos are promoting bad behavior!

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads with Villages-News.com to stop publishing Bad Parking photos.

Thank you to the gentlemen who helped us find our way home

A couple who got lost finding their way home, wanted to thank the Villagers who helped them find their way back. Read their Letter to the Editor.

Photos