Friday, December 27, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Aline Marcoux Brozeau, 74, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida, after a two-year struggle from the resurgence of breast cancer.

Aline was born in Lewiston, Maine, to Gerard R. and Stella F. (Ouellette) Marcoux. She grew up in Lewiston, Maine, and was a graduate of Lewiston High School, Class of 1969. She was employed by various manufacturing assembly companies in Maine and New Hampshire, residing many years in the Manchester and Rochester, New Hampshire areas prior to moving to Florida.

Aline loved music, dancing, socializing and spending time at gatherings with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Gerard and Stella; ex-husband, Gerard Beaudet; and former husband, Tom Hayward.

Aline is survived by her husband of 19 years, David Brozeau of Lady Lake, Florida; her son, Gregory (Valerie) Beaudet; grandsons, Lucas and Brayden of Sanbornton, N.H.; son, Kevin (Hope) Beaudet; grandsons, Logan and Derek of Danville, N.H.; sister, Diane (Marc) Gilbert of New Gloucester, Maine; several nephews, nieces and cousins; special friends, Carol and Bob Landry of Manchester, N.H., and many others from her Lady Lake community.

