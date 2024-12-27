David W. Caldwell, 64, of The Villages, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at Moffitt Cancer Center, in Tampa, Fla., following a three and a half year battle with throat cancer.

Born in Trenton, N.J., on Aug. 16, 1960, he was the son of the late Ralph Grant and Gloria (Matice) Caldwell Jr., and spent the past two and a half years in The Villages, Fla., after moving from Mountain Top, Pa.

David was a graduate of Babson College, Wellesley, Mass. He was controller of Choice Brands Unlimited LLC, Hazleton, for 18 years, having retired in January 2020. He was a member of Church of the Springs, The Villages, Fla. He was also a previous member of Valley Country Club, Drums. David was an avid golfer and enjoyed skiing and following the Mets, Knicks and Jets.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a brother, Ralph Grant Caldwell III; and a sister, Sharon Graham.

Surviving are his loving devoted wife, the former Brenda Fallbright, to whom he was married on May 12, 2019, in Maui, Hawaii; two children, Cassie Caldwell and David Caldwell, both of Drums; two stepchildren, Jeremiah Gonzalo and his wife Lindsey, Mountain Top; and Kendra Gonzalo and her husband, Thomas Bellizia Jr., Hazleton; two grandchildren, Christian and Gio Gonzalo; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Harman Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums. Interment will take place privately at the convenience of his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, Head and Neck Research, 12902 Magnolia Drive, MBC-FOU, Tampa, FL 33612