Don’t feed the alligators

With the boardwalk reopened at Lake Sumter Landing and so many visitors here, particularly grandchildren, it’s tempting to give in and feed the alligators.

Don’t do it. For your safety as well as their sake.

Fed animals may abandon their natural, healthy diet, become dependent on human food and lose their fear of humans. Such animals can become aggressive or dangerous or may risk crossing busy roads to venture close to human habitations, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

In particular, it is extremely reckless to ever feed alligators. This can lead to dangerous circumstances for yourself and other people who could encounter the alligator in the future. Feeding alligators is illegal and dangerous in Florida. If you see someone feeding an alligator, call FWC’s Wildlife Alert at 888-404-FWCC.