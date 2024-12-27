Man allegedly slaps woman who made secret trip on motorized scooter

A man was arrested after allegedly slapping a woman who made a secret trip on her motorized scooter.

The woman left her home in Bushnell on Thursday morning because she wanted to go to a local dollar store, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman’s scooter got stuck in the sand during her clandestine journey.

Gary Fisher, 71, who lives with the 65-year-old woman and acts as her caretaker, woke up and realized she was gone. He got into his green Lexus and went looking for her. He found her with her motorized scooter stuck in the sand.

He was “angry” and tried to free the scooter from the sand. When he was unsuccessful, he apparently got frustrated and struck the woman in the face. He also squeezed her face and shook it.

A man in a vehicle saw what was happening and stopped. He provided law enforcement with the license plate number of Fisher’s Lexus and followed him home.

Fisher admitted he was angry because the woman went wandering off by herself and got her scooter stuck in the sand.

Fisher was arrested on a charge of domestic battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.