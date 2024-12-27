67.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 27, 2024
type here...

Popular water volleyball sports pool will be closed for pressure washing

By Staff Report
Comments

The Lake Miona Recreation Center sports pool will be closed for pressure washing from 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m.  Friday, Jan. 10.

This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. We apologize for the inconvenience.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You really believe that God has called Donald Trump to save America?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses disbelief about a previous letter writer’s belief that God has called Donald Trump to save America.

Bad Parking photos are promoting bad behavior!

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads with Villages-News.com to stop publishing Bad Parking photos.

Thank you to the gentlemen who helped us find our way home

A couple who got lost finding their way home, wanted to thank the Villagers who helped them find their way back. Read their Letter to the Editor.

What’s all the fuss about amenities?

A snowbird renting a villa is enjoying The Villages, but is seeking clarification about amenities here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Do you actually believe God sent Trump?

A Village of Palo Alto resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested God sent Donald Trump to save America.

Photos