Sheriff’s office warns residents to beware of gold bar scammers

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to beware of scammers impersonating federal agents.

Authorities are alerting the public to a dangerous scam involving fraudsters posing as federal agents.

These criminals are tricking individuals into buying gold bars and handing them over, claiming it is part of a process to “secure their money.”

This is a scam designed to steal your wealth.

How the Scam Works

Impersonation of Federal Agents: Scammers contact victims by phone, email, or in person, claiming to be federal agents from agencies such as the IRS, FBI, or other government organizations.

Fake Threats or Emergencies: They often say your bank accounts are compromised, your money is at risk, or you are under investigation.

Instructions to “Secure Your Money”: The scammers instruct you to convert your funds into gold bars, claiming it is the safest way to protect your assets from fraud or seizure.

Transfer to Scammers: Victims are told to hand over or send the gold bars to the “federal agents,” who promise to deposit it in a “secure government account” or bank. Once the scammers receive the gold, they disappear.

Red Flags to Watch For

Unsolicited Contact: Real federal agents do not call or show up unannounced demanding immediate action or money.

Demands for Gold: No legitimate government agency will ask you to purchase gold bars or transfer assets in this manner.

Threats and Intimidation: Scammers often use scare tactics, such as threats of arrest, fines, or asset seizure, to force compliance.

Urgency: Be wary of any situation where you’re told to act immediately without time to consult with others or verify the request.

How to Protect Yourself

Hang Up: If someone claims to be a federal agent and asks for money or gold, end the call immediately.

Verify the Claims: Contact the agency they claim to represent using official contact information found on their website.

Don’t Share Personal Information: Never give out financial details, Social Security numbers, or other sensitive information to unsolicited callers.

Consult Trusted Sources: Speak to your bank, a financial advisor, or law enforcement if you receive such a request.

What to Do If You’re Targeted

Stop all communication with the individual.

Report the scam to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 352-793-2621, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov and / or Seniors Vs Crime at (352) 689-4600 ext. 4606.

Notify your bank or financial institution immediately if any funds or assets have been transferred.

Remember

No federal agent will ever ask you to buy gold bars or transfer your money to “secure” it.

This is a sophisticated scam preying on fear and trust.