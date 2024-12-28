Man arrested in attack on fiancé jailed again after violating bond

A man who had been arrested in a pre-Christmas attack on his fiancé is back behind bars after violating conditions of his bond.

Michael James Hutchison, 39, was being held without bond on a felony charge following his arrest Friday by the Lady Lake Police Department.

He was originally arrested Dec. 19 after an 11-year-old girl told police of a domestic battery incident.

Hutchison, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds, struck his fiancé in the face with an open hand and threw her to the floor, according to an arrest report. The attack occurred in front of children in the home. The woman said Hutchison threatened to kill her and burn down the house.

The 11-year-old girl verified the attack and said she saw her mother “slammed” to the floor by Hutchison, who was previously convicted of battery in 2009 and 2010.