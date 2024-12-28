72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 28, 2024
type here...

School employee arrested in email hack backed rival candidate in recent election

By Staff Report
Comments
Screenshot
David Trick

The former director of information technology for the Sumter County Board arrested in a recent email hack had backed the candidate who ran against Superintendent Logan Brown.

David Trick, 61, of Inverness, is facing a felony charge of unlawful computer access following his arrest earlier this month by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. He is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 4 in Sumter County Court.

Trick, who worked for 12 years in the information technology department for the school system, including as IT coordinator since 2016, had been reassigned Dec. 2 from the IT department to the transportation department, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

An audit of the school system’s email system showed that Trick had used his school system-issued laptop on. Dec. 17 to download 40 emails from the email server. He did so without permission, the report said. The laptop accessed the system using Trick’s user name and unique password.

Trick was one of many longtime Sumter school employees who backed Richard Allen Shirley Jr.’s bid to success his father as school superintendent. Trick donated $250 to Shirley’s campaign in January.

Richard Allen Shirley campaigned for the job held for many years by his father.
Richard Allen Shirley campaigned for the job held for many years by his father.
Logan Brown
Logan Brown won the race for Sumter County school superintendent in August.

Though Shirley had the family name and raised significantly more campaign money than Brown, Shirley came up short in the August election. Brown, a teacher at The Villages High School, was successful in his longshot bid for the county’s top education post.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Can’t expect snowbirds and visitors to know golf cart parking rules

A renter who is wintering in The Villages says snowbirds and visitors cannot be expected to know all of the rules about golf cart parking in The Villages.

Biden will go down in history as nation’s worst president

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a tough assessment of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Trump’s Christmas message

Villager Marsha Shearer, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a critique of President-elect Trump’s Christmas message.

85th birthday a bust when Rocky barely shows up for performance

A Villager recently went to a show to celebrate his 85th birthday, but found the advertising for the show was somewhat deceptive.

You have to be delusional to think Trump was sent by God

A Village of Palo Alto reader responds to a letter writer who wrote that President-elect Trump has been sent by God to save America.

Photos