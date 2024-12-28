Start 2025 on healthy note by registering for Running of the Squares 5K

Villagers can start 2025 on a healthy note by signing up for the Running of the Squares 5K.

The first leg of the trio of races will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Lake Sumter Landing. The other Running of the Squares 5K events will take place in Spanish Springs in the spring and at Brownwood in the fall.

The preregistration deadline is Jan. 5, if you want to pay a $25 entry fee. The entry fee goes up to $40 after Jan. 5.

An entry form, which includes additional information, is available at the following link: Running of the Squares entry form