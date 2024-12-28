Villager’s death after fire a grim reminder of need for escape plan

The death of a Villager after a blaze erupted in a home serves as a grim reminder of the need for an escape plan in the event of a fire.

Brigette Brown Fleetwood died as a result of the house fire which broke out Monday afternoon at 2328 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven.

The Villages Public Safety Department had an incredible response time of just 3 minutes and 37 seconds. Firefighters quickly rescued Fleetwood from the burning home, but she was critically injured and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Tragically, she died on Christmas Day.

The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the incident, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Witnesses described it as an “explosion.”

The National Fire Protection Association urges homeowners to have a plan in place should a fire break out. The NFPA offers these tips: