64.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 29, 2024
type here...

Christmas tree disposal guidelines for The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

Another Christmas has come and gone and it’s time to say goodbye to the holiday tree. We’ve got guidelines about Christmas tree disposal in The Villages.

Community Development Districts  1—15

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-15 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curb side in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact sanitation at 352-748-0109 (Districts 1-11) and 352-750-0000 for Districts 12-15.

Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), live trees can be placed at the curb on your assigned yard waste day. To discard artificial trees, call Lake County Solid Waste to schedule a bulk pick up at (352) 343-3776.

Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, live and artificial trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact Waste Management at (352) 787-4416.

Middleton

If you live in Middleton, discarded live Christmas trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curb side in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact the Utilities Department at (352) 750-0000

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We don’t need whiners in The Villages

A Village of Marsh Bend resident has no tolerance for snowbirds who come down and claim to not understand the rules. One of the rules is no whining.

Tough guy Trump can only beat women in elections

A Lady Lake reader wonders why Trump has only prevailed in presidential elections in which he has faced women.

Costco will only bring more traffic

A reader from Oxford fears that the planned Costco at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages will bring more traffic to an already overburdened County Road 466.

Can’t expect snowbirds and visitors to know golf cart parking rules

A renter who is wintering in The Villages says snowbirds and visitors cannot be expected to know all of the rules about golf cart parking in The Villages.

Biden will go down in history as nation’s worst president

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a tough assessment of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Photos