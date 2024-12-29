Donald Hearn

Donald W. Hearn, 84, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Georgetown, DE, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2024, at home under the loving care of his wife, Lorna (Varell) and Compassionate Care Hospice.

He was born in Salisbury, Maryland on August 7, 1940, to John and Pauline (Timmons) Hearn. Don was a graduate of Lewes High School, Lewes, Delaware, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA, and Wilmington University, Georgetown, DE. He served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne Division. Professionally, Don served as a psychotherapist, a community health counselor, and finally, for 20 years as a bereavement counselor for Delaware Hospice.

Don and Lorna shared four wonderful children and eleven grandchildren. He was best known as a loving husband, father, grandfather, patriot, and disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ. He was an avid skydiver, scuba diver, hunter, fisherman, and water volleyball player. Don was a member of Live Oaks Community Church and Community Bible Study.

In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his four children: Darren Hearn (Laura), John Hearn (Ali), Kristin Varell Herritage (Allen), and Geoffrey Varell (Kate Monroe); his brother, G. R. Johnson of Georgetown, DE, and grandchildren: Owen and Ava Hearn, Will, Carson, and Leo Hearn, Grace and Jackson Herritage, and Greg, Grady, Emily, and Mary Grace Varell. A celebration of life will occur at a later date in his home state of Delaware.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Tunnels to Towers Foundation