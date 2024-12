A grand reopening has been scheduled next month at a newly renovated executive course in The Villages.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at the Chula Vista Executive Golf Course. Tee times will start promptly at 10 a.m.

The grand reopening is part of a $1.4 million effort to renovate both the Chula Vista course and the Amberwood Executive Golf Course. The projects have been funded through the Amenity Authority Committee.