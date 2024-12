Orlando Health is continuing its push into The Villages with a $1.9 million renovation of a medical facility on the Historic Side.

The health care provider has gone out to bid for the renovation of the 7,130-square-foot medical office on La Grande Boulevard.

Last year, Orlando Health opened a medical facility adjacent to Brownwood.

Orlando Health also has offices at Mulberry Grove, Fenney, Spanish Plaines and Laurel Manor Plaza.