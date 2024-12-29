Sex offender back in Lady Lake after Christmas release from prison

A convicted sex offender was released from prison on Christmas Day and registered an address in Lady Lake.

Brandon Elllison, 39, had been incarcerated in state prison and upon his release registered an address at 710 Summit St., according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In 2006, he was convicted of lewd and lascivious battery in Lake County. The victim was between the age of 12 and 15. In 2014, he was convicted of violating sex offender registration requirements. That conviction also occurred in Lake County.