Start the new year off responsibly by making good decisions

The National Safety Council estimates that 179 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s Day holiday period. Holidays traditionally are a time of travel for families across the United States.

Many choose car travel, which has the highest fatality rate of any major form of motorized transportation based on fatalities per passenger mile.

Holidays are also often cause for celebrations involving alcohol consumption, a major contributing factor to motor-vehicle crashes.

Law enforcement will be out looking for impaired drivers on New Year’s Eve.

Celebrate the arrival of the new year, but please do so responsibly. You don’t want to be a statistic.