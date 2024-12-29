64.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 29, 2024
The Villages offers information about New Year’s trash collection

By Staff Report
The Villages has announced information about trash pickup over the New Year’s holiday.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Community Development District 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney

If you live in District 12, District 15 or the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Community Development District 13 (excluding Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14

If you live in District 13 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Lady Lake/Lake County

If you live in the unincorporated Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11 or 14), Wednesday collection will occur on Thursday. All remaining collection days for the week will be moved to the next day.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

If you live in the Middleton Community Development District, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

