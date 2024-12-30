2024 was a dangerous year to be a pedestrian in The Villages

It was a dangerous year to be a pedestrian in The Villages.

In August, a 77-year-old Villager was struck and killed while crossing a street at Lake Sumter Landing.

The woman was walking at 7:12 a.m. when she was stuck by a Toyota Corolla, driven by a 23-year-old Leesburg woman, which was traveling eastbound on Old Mill Run east of Buena Vista Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Villager was transported to an area hospital where she died of injuries suffered in the accident.

In October, a golf cart driver struck a pedestrian who had been crossing the street at Spanish Springs Town Square.The pedestrian and the driver of the golf cart were both transported by ambulance by The Villages Public Safety Department to UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital. The golf cart driver was cited for failure to use due care toward a pedestrian.

In December, a Villages couple in their 80s was struck by a car in roundabout. That same month, a Villager was struck and killed when walking across U.S. 301.